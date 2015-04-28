 Top
    Traffic jam occurs in several streets of Baku

    At the moment, traffic density is observed on the main roads towards the center

    Baku. April 28. REPORT.AZ/ At present, traffic congestion is observed in most of the streets of Baku.

    Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC) said to Report that traffic congestion is observed on Patamdar highway, Metbuat Avenue (central line), Mikayil Mushfig Street, in the direction of Narimanov Statue, Aziz Aliyev Street and on Baku-Sumgait highway.

    The traffic density is also recorded in Hasan Aliyev Street, Babak Avenue (central line), Fazail Bayramov Street, Koroghlu Rahimov Street, Khatai Avenue and Kara Karayev Avenue.

