    Traffic density occurred on Nobel Avenue

    Relative traffic density observed on most streets and avenues of Baku

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic density observed on Nobel avenue of Baku (to the direction of center).

    Report was told at Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    As well as traffic density occurred on Khatai avenue, Matbuat avenue (to the direction of Badamdar highway), Shovkat Mammadova street (to the direction of 'Azadlig' subway station), Ziya Bunyadov avenue (to the direction of Gara Garayev avenue) and Azadlig avenue (to the direction of '28 May' subway station). 

