    Traffic density observed on central roads of Baku

    Traffic is slow in Neftchilar Avenue

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Relative traffic density is observed this morning on central roads of Baku

    Report was told in Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    In addition, at the moment density is observed in Afiyeddin Jalilov street, Tbilisi Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Transport / towards city center), Koroghlu Rahimov Street (in front of the Presidential residence), including Yusif Safarov Street (in front of Oilmen Hospital) and the Baku-Sumgait highway (in the capital) and Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street (Javanshir bridge).

