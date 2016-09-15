Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today traffic density observed on main roads of Baku city due to the new academic year in the country.

Report informs, in Baku-Sumgayit highway, (front of Baku International Bus Terminal towards the capital), Masazir district, Moscow avenue vehicles had stopped.

Report informs referring to the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), besides this on Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street (Javanshir Bridge direction), Z.Bunyadov Avenue, Tbilisi Avenue, Abbasgulu Bakikhanov Street (to the Inshaatchilar avenue), Rashid Behbudov Street (to the Central Bank), Azadlig Avenue (Binagadi highway), as well as Yusif Safarov Street (front of the Oilmen Hospital), Babak Avenue (relative density), Samad Vurgun Street (front of the Modern Educational Complex), Koroghlu Rahimov street, at the same time, Hasan Aliyev street (front of the "ASAN Service") and Niyazi street ("Old city" subway direction) density of vehicles was observed.