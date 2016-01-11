Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic density observed on main avenues of Baku city.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

According to information, traffic density observed in Moskva Avenue (to the direction of center), Tbilisi Avenue (to the direction of center), Ziya Bünyadov Avenue (to the direction of 20 Yanvar circle) and Nobel Avenue (in front of 'Nargila' cafe to the direction of center).

In addition, traffic intensity is not observed in Yusif Safarov Street (in front of Hospital of Oil workers), Zarifa Aliyeva Street as well as Neftchilar Avenue (to the direction of Puppet-Show).