Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density was observed in most avenues of Baku city.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), density occurred on Baku-Sumgait highway (in the direction of capital), A.Bakikhanov Street (in front of Izmir park), Inshaatchilar Avenue (in front of the committee), Tbilisi Avenue (less crowded in both directions) and Z.Bunyadov Avenue (over the bridge near Koroghlu metro station).