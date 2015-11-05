 Top
    Traffic density observed in Baku

    On some streets and avenues traffic delay observed

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density is observed in some streets of Baku today.

    Report informs referring to the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Traffic jam is recorded in Baku-Sumgait highway (in the direction of capital), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in the direction of 20 Yanvar circle), Hasan Aliyev Street (to the crossing with Tbilisi Avenue), Tbilisi Avenue (to the direction of 20 Yanvar), Neftchilar Avenue (in front of Maiden Tower), Aziz Aliyev Street, Sheikh Shamil Street and Mehdi Huseyn Street.

