Traffic control tightened in Baku

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency switched to reinforced mode as traffic jams are observed in some streets of the city as a result of heavy rains started previous evening.

Report informs referring to the agency, at present speed limits on autobahns from Koroglu metro station to Buzovna settlement, from Heydar Aliyev Airport to Nargile Café (Zig highway) have been reduced. Maximum speed limit in Baku was lowered as a measure against heavy rains. “Speed limits for lanes have been lowered from 120km/h to 100km/h, from 100 km/h to 80km/h, from 80km/h to 60 km/h. The reason is worsening weather conditions”. Moreover, Center for Intellectual Traffic Management tightened control over traffic through its camera observation system.

Drivers of public transport have been told to stay within speed limits to avoid passenger congestion and ensure transportation in right time. According to instructions, number of vehicles should be diminished in normal hours and increased only upon request during rush hours. Transport companies abusing temporary regulations will be subject to disciplinary measures. The citizens are asked to call “Alo 141” call center in case of any breach of rules.