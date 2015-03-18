Traffic congestion occurs on the streets of Baku center

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, traffic congestion occurs on the streets of Baku city center.

At present, traffic stops on the most highways of the capital. Report was informed by the Intelligent Traffic Management Center.

At the moment, the movement of the vehicles has stopped on Binegedi highway (in the direction of the city), the airport highway (in the direction of the city), Azadlig Avenue (28 May Street), as well as Khatai Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Education).