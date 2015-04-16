Traffic congestion occurred in roads of Baku

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed in the most streets of Baku this morning.

Report was told by the Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC), the congestion occurred on Baku-Sumgait highway, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Z.Bunyadov Avenue, Tbilisi Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Transport) and Zarifa Aliyeva street.

In addition, the heavy movement of vehicles is also observed in "Neftchiler" Avenue (in front of the Maiden Tower), on the intersection of "Azadlig" Avenue with Jafar Khandan Street, Hasan Aliyev and Tabriz Streets as well.