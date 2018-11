Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, traffic congestion observed on Baku roads.

Report was told in the Intelligent Transport Management Center.

Currently, density of a traffic stream observed in Tbilisi avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, Mikail Mushfig (toward the center) and Baku-Sumgayit highway (in front of Baku International Bus Station toward the capital).