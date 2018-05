Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed on Baku Heydar Aliyev Avenue towards the city this morning. Report was told by the Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC).

Drivers can use Z.Bunyadov or Babak avenues as an alternative.

In addition, traffic congestion is observed on Baku-Sumgait highway (in front of the International Bus Station), Binaqadi highway (towards the city), as well as in Azadlig Avenue.