Polish company tends to cooperate with Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Polish "Tines Capital Group SA" company intends to cooperate with "Azerbaijan Railways".

The company offers LLC type (Less-Than-Container) rail crossings to Azerbaijan.

"Report" informs, the Director of the company for eastern markets in Baku Wlodzimierz Cerlyunkayevic said today.

According to V. Cerlyunkayevic, "Tines Capital Group" offered the preparation of complex documentation to, supply of switch plates, signaling, centralization and blocking of the proposed purchase for links to "Azerbaijan Railways" company. Polish company hopes to get a positive response from Azerbaijan.