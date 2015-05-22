 Top
    Close photo mode

    Polish company tends to cooperate with Azerbaijan

    Tines Capital Group SA company hopes to receive a positive response to proposals of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Polish "Tines Capital Group SA" company intends to cooperate with "Azerbaijan Railways".

    The company offers LLC type (Less-Than-Container) rail crossings to Azerbaijan.

    "Report" informs, the Director of the company for eastern markets in Baku Wlodzimierz Cerlyunkayevic said today.

    According to V. Cerlyunkayevic, "Tines Capital Group" offered the preparation of complex documentation to, supply of switch plates, signaling, centralization and blocking of the proposed purchase for links to "Azerbaijan Railways" company. Polish company hopes to get a positive response from Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi