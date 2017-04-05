 Top
    Three more roads to be closed in Baku tonight

    Pedestrian lanes, road marking and lines will be redrawn

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tonight traffic will be restricted on Khagani, A.S Pushkin and Richard Sorge streets in Nasimi and Sabail districts of the Azerbaijani capital.

    Report informs citing the "Azəravtoyol" OJSC pedestrian lanes, road marking and lines will be redrawn.

    "The work will start from 22:00 local time and finish by morning. "Azəravtoyol" requests drivers to treat the issue with understanding and be more attentive on the specified road segments", report says.

