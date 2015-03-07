 Top
    The main road in Baku closed for repair yesterday restored - VIDEO

    Widening of the road is designed to eliminate congestion

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works at the secondary road of the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, starting with the road junction of Boyuk Shor to direction of the city center and to the road in front of the "Bazarstore" shopping center completed. The works started at 21:00 p.m. and finished at 04:00 a.m.in the morning.

    Report was told by the spokesman of the press service of "Azeryolservis" JSC of the Ministry of Transport Punhan Mursaliyev.

    He noted that in the framework of this work was painted auxiliary tunnel held horizontal markings on the roadway, as well as part of a road length of 200 meters from the center of the Heydar Aliyev Avenue to the "Bazarstore" shopping center expanded for 4.5 m.

    "The expansion of this part of the road is intended to eliminate congestion", said P.Mursaliev.

