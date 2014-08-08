​The largest air carrier in Ukraine UIA reroutes flights to Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The largest Airlines in Ukraine "Ukrainian International Airlines' (UIA) will change their routes passing over Russia - to Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi. Report informs citing UNIAN, this was announced by the company.

Ukrainian company stresses, that the adjustment of routes was a forced decision, aimed at eliminating the use of Russian airspace.

"This will lead to lengthening of routes, increased traveling time and therefore the fuel cost" - the company notes.

As the Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev stated earlier on August 7, Russia had banned Ukrainian airlines to fly through its airspace in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Turkey.

The "Ukrainian International Airlines" was founded in 1992. the Base Airport "Borispol" in Kyiv is the largest in Ukraine. The Airlines carries out flights to Europe, Asia, Africa and CIS countries