The construction of Olympic Sports Complex of Absheron Region Goes on (Audio)

Baku, July 17. REPORT.AZ/ The process of building Olympic Sports Complex of Absheron Region in Khirdalan city is going on rashly. According to the information published on the official page of Ministry of Youth and Sports, the construction of the building which was founded 2 years ago consists of 5 parts. All the conditions for sport fans will be provided there. There will be a universal sport hall with 1000 spectator seats, the weightlifting hall, locker rooms for athletes, sanitary units,, training rooms, sport equipment, fitness room, sauna, massage rooms, chess club, doctor's room, hotel, cafes, restaurants etc.

The football field with 2 thousand spectator seats, mini football field, basketball and volleyball playgrounds, tennis court, skate park, car park and technical infrastructure are planned to be built.

According to the order of the president of Republic of Azerbaijan the Olympic Sports Complex which is being built with the support of Ministry of Youth and Sports will be usable in 2015.