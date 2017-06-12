Tbilisi to host coordination council meeting on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project

Tbilisi. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Tbilisi will host next meeting of the coordination council on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, on June 12, a delegation led by Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, paid a visit to the Georgian capital to attend the meeting.

Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at a monument to the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev park in central Tbilisi.

The delegation includes officials of the Foreign Ministry, Economy Ministry, Finance Ministry and other relevant agencies.