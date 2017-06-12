 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tbilisi to host coordination council meeting on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project

    Delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov visits Tbilisi
    © Report.az

    Tbilisi. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Tbilisi will host next meeting of the coordination council on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project.

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, on June 12, a delegation led by Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, paid a visit to the Georgian capital to attend the meeting.

    Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at a monument to the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev park in central Tbilisi.

    The delegation includes officials of the Foreign Ministry, Economy Ministry, Finance Ministry and other relevant agencies. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi