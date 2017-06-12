Tbilisi to host coordination council meeting on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project

Tbilisi. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Tbilisi will host next meeting of the coordination council on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project.
Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, on June 12, a delegation led by Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, paid a visit to the Georgian capital to attend the meeting.
Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at a monument to the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev park in central Tbilisi.
The delegation includes officials of the Foreign Ministry, Economy Ministry, Finance Ministry and other relevant agencies.
News DepartmentNews Author