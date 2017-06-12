Tbilisi hosts next meeting of coordination council on BTK railway project

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 12June.REPORT.AZ/ Today, Tbilisi has hosted next meeting of the coordination council on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway project.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, mainly, BTK railway construction, construction on route, restoration and reconstruction discussed in the meeting.

Deputy Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Co-chair of the coordination council Giorgi Cherkezishvili opened the event and spoke about economic, political and cultural relations between the two countries, stressed important role of BTK railway and other regional projects in the development of bilateral relations.

Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Co-chair of the coordination council said that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and other projects carried out jointly by Azerbaijan and Georgia serve well-being of the two peoples: "We believe that BTK, as well as other projects will play an important role in development of not only the South Caucasus, but also entire Europe as well as in connecting Europe and Asia".

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Finance Emin Huseynov, Head of Projects Department of the State Oil Fund, Rahim Mammadov and other officials.