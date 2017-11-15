Tariffs for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route are being agreed

© Report

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the general meeting of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association’s Legal Entities Union .

Report informs, the event discusses the agreement and adoption of tariffs for TITR and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route for 2018.

In addition, the agenda includes confirmation of planning for volume of transportation for 2018, general events calendar, defining the amount of annual membership fee for 2018, work schedule of TITR IA LEU, unresolved issues assigned by General meeting and Management Board of TITR IA LEU, acceptance new members to ITR IA LEU.

It was noted that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route was put into service on October 30 and from now on the transit flow to Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will be strengthened.

At the end of the meeting, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, President of Kazakhstan Railways National Company Kanat Alpysbayev, Deputy Chairman of Georgian Railway JSC Aleksi Nikolaishvili, Director General of Turkish State Railroad Company Veysi Kurt, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC Rauf Veliyev and Deputy Director general of the Batumi Sea Port will sign relevant documents.