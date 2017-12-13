Tanker "Islam Safarli" soon heads to open sea

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The major overhaul of “Islam Safarli” tanker owned by "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC nears completion at Zigh shipyard.

Report informs, says the statement of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping.

During the renovation process the main engines, pumps, electric engines and other mechanisms were through repaired. Additional engines were replaced with new ones.

The electronic equipment in the ship were modified. Once the found shortages will be settled the ship will be ready for operation.

The length of the tanker is 125.06 meters, width 16.63 meters, maximal speed is 11.3 knots. The tanker is used for transportation of liquid goods.