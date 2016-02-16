Tale Ziyadov: "Volume of cargo sent from Baku to Aktau increases"

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "If 115 trailers were sent to Aktau in November 2015, in December, this number has exceeded 800." Report informs, Director General of "Baku International Sea Trade Port" CJSC in Alyat, Tale Ziyadov .

According to him, number of sent cargo to Aktau continues to increase.

"As you know, the port is primarily intended for the transport of rail freight. From May 2015 began to sent also cargo trailers. All goods were forwarded from here basically are sending to Aktau."

According T.Ziyadov, 750 trailers have being sent from Alyat port to Aktau.