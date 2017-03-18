State Traffic Police explained reasons of traffic jams observed in some streets and avenues

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Reasons of traffic jams observed in some streets and avenues of Baku in the morning announced.

Chief of the Public Relation Department of the Baku City StateTraffic Police Office (BCSTPO),Vagif Asadov said in an interview with Report that, traffic congestion observed in city center is due to the preparation of people for Novruz holiday. "This process does not take a very long time. Our employees regulating traffic flow to restore the problem. Our goal is to ensure safety during the festivities".

Department chief said that there is no special reason for traffic congestion: “This is the eve of the holiday and preparations are underway for the festival. Final works are done on the streets of the city center in connection with tomorrow’s celebrations. In addition, there are many tourists, high-ranking guests as well as important events in the city center. Also there are a lot of moving vehicles in direction of the city center as well as the regions. "