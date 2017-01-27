State Road Transport Service announces a tender

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Road Transport Service (DANX) 2017 of the Ministry of Transport announced tender for foreign shippers to purchase "Permission forms", quota "permits", "marks of distinction" for simplified tax payers, special badges and other print works in 2017.

Report informs, the official media reported.

According to information, participation fee is 50 AZN.

Applicants have to submit primary documents until March 1, tender proposal and bank guarantee until March 10 to DANX (Baku, Narimanov district, Tarzen Haji Mammadov St. 5).

Proposals will be considered on March 13, at 11: 00 at the above-mentioned address. Authorized representatives of the bidders can take part in tender process by submitting letter of attorney.