State of emergency in Turkey didn't not affect schedule of bus tours in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 3-month-state of emergency, after coup attempt in Turkey, hasn't affected schedule of coach tours from Azerbaijan to this country.

Report was told by Mahammed Abdullayev, Shift Chief of Baku International Bus Station Complex.

He said that at least 5 passenger buses leave Baku for Turkey every day.

'No changes made to the schedules of buses to Turkey. Buses carry out trips as usual. Every day 5-6 bus leave Baku International Bus Station at 13:00 local time. Yesterday 5 buses left for Turkey and all tickets to this direction have been sold', M. Abdullayev added.

Notably, buses arrive in Turkey from Baku approximately for 30-35 hours.