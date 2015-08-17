 Top
    State Customs Committee: Problems arised on Russian side

    The emergence of traffic jams on Azerbaijani-Russian border is due to technical problems in the computer network

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Entry of cars passing through the customs checkpoint located on the border between Azerbaijan and Russia "Samur" not allowed on the territory of Russia the last two days. As a result a huge amount of cars accumulated, at the Russian section of the bridge over the Samur River.

    Report was told in the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijani-Russian border queues appeared due to the technical problems in computer network at the customs checkpoint Yarag-Gazmalar from the Russian side.

    According to the information at the moment the issue is resolved and passage of cars on Russian territory fully secured.

