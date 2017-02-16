 Top
    Speed limit on some roads in Baku reduced

    This is due to the weather conditions in the capital

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Measures are being taken in order to ensure safety in capital due to the snowy weather conditions and slippery roads".

    Report informs, Head of the department of public relations and awareness at Baku Transport Agency (BNA) Mais Aghayev.

    According to him, in Heydar Aliyev Avenue-Airport highway, as well as in the opposite direction, Zig roundabout-Heydar Aliyev International Airport highway the maximum speed limit reduced by 20 km/h in all lanes.

