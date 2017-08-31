Special recreational areas set up along highways in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time in Azerbaijan special recreational areas are being set up along the highways. This project is being implemented on the newly built Alat-Astara highway.

Report informs referring to "Azəravtoyol" OJSC.

“The idea came due to the fact that, sidelines of new highway are closed and that avoid all the settlements. Such recreational areas planned to be built at certain distances. In this regard, special areas have been allocated along the new road and information boards have been installed. Recreation areas will include parking places, petrol stations, cafes, rest areas, toilets, markets and other catering facilities, the statement says.