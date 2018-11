Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ In order to update the asphalt pavement of some roads during the holidays (March 22-28) stages will be limited traffic on the roads of the capital, the streets Mehdi Huseyn, Sheikh Shamil and Bunyad Sardarov.

Report informs referring to the Center for Intelligent Transport Management of the Baku city Executive Power.

Drivers are advised to use alternative roads, in particular, Teymur Aliyev street.