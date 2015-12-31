Some flights from Russia to Baku and Ganja canceled

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) revoked permission of UTair airlines to perform flights from 10 cities of Russia to Baku, Ganja and Yerevan.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, one of them was Samara-Baku route.

According to the information, changes were made in the conditions of air transporting of the companies with licenses for passenger and cargo transportation.

In addition to the license for Kazan-Baku flight, the airline also denied the right to carry out flights in directions of Krasnodar-Yerevan, Mineralnye Vody-Yerevan, Rostov-on-Don Barcelona, Rostov-on-Don-Yerevan, Samara-Baku, Sochi-Yerevan, Surgut-Ganja, Tumen-Ganja.