    Social housing will be built in Azerbaijani regions

    Charman of State Housing Construction Agency Samir Nuriyev said

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Yasamal Residence Complex is expected to be commissioned in the middle of next year.

    Report informs, Chairman of State Housing Construction Agency (SHCA) Samir Nuriyev told reporters.

    According to him, residences in the complex will be sold with 20-25% lower than market prices: “We will estimate the price of residences in the end. But I think that these prices will be 20-25% lower than real market prices. Because land and other means have been provided by government for free”.

    Head of SHCA told that they will build similar housing also in regions: “Our study revealed that major demand is concentrated in Baku. That’s why we build first and second residence complexes in Baku. Probably the third one will also be built in Baku. But we also keep the regions in focus and have already visited some areas. Probably first of such regional complexes will be built in one of major cities”. 

