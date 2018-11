Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Snowy weather in Baku caused bus route delays.

Report informs, delays observed in bus No. 21 of "BakuBus" LLC operating from 'Ahmadli' metro station toSamad Vurghun park.

Company spokesman Mansur Piriyev said to "Report" that the weather conditions have caused delays in operation of bus No. 21.

"Interval delays are due to reasons beyond our control," Piriyev said.