Snowstorm in Russian capital not affects Baku-Moscow flights

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unstable weather conditions and snowstorm in Moscow has not affected Baku-Moscow and Moscow-Baku flights. No delay or cancelation registered.

Report informs citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Last Moscow-Baku flight was carried out today at 05:22 am. The next plane will leave at 14:00. Totally, 7 Moscow-Baku flights will be implemented today, none of them canceled.

Notably, Baku-Moscow-Baku flights are carried out every day.

According to gazeta.ru, 50 flights have been canceled at Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports due to unstable weather conditions, another 10 delayed. Currently, 1 flight canceled at Vnukovo, no delays.