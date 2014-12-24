Sim Card Vending Ponts appears in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Terminal solutions" Russian company negotiates on supplying vending machines for the sale of SIM cards in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS it was said by the company spokesman Artem Subbotin.

According forecasts of the GSMA Wireless Intelligence company, sales of SIM cards in the 2014-2017 years will be about 400 mln worldwide.According to him, the strategy of mobile operators begin to change in the direction of refusal of intermediaries in the form of dealers and development of its own sales outlets. From this perspective,Sim Card Vending Machines are convenient because they can be installed anywhere.

A company representative said that the company is currently negotiating with a number of foreign countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia and India.Each country has its own characteristics and requirements for identification.Azerbaijan is a very advanced country in terms of technology, and if the company brings its technology to the local market, it must keep the bar.In Georgia, for example, all of our Sim Card Vending Machines want to be established an open-air, so they must be protected and weatherproof.