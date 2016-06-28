Silk Way West Airlines opens flights to Singapore

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Silk Way West Airlines has opened a direct regular flights from Baku to Singapore.

Report was told in the press service of the Silk Way West Airlines, the flights will be operated twice a week on a cargo plane B747-8F, and will connect other destinations around the world served by domestic air cargo carriers in Azerbaijan.

Notably, Silk Way West Airlines started its activity on June 19, 2012 to the date of issue of the certificate of operator by the Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan. Currently Silk Way West Airlines fleet consists of three Boeing 747-8F aircrafts and two Boeing 747-400F.

Supply of another B747-8F aircraft is expected in the third quarter of 2016, then the airline will increase its fleet to six. Delivery of a new aircraft will enable the airline to increase even broader route network, including new destinations in the United States.