Silk Way West Airlines becomes IATA Member

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Silk Way West Airlines has been presented with the Membership certificate from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Report informs, the event took place at the 6ht Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku with the participation of the IATA Representative Funda Calisir, Area Manager for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and Kamran Gasimov, CEO of Silk Way West Airlines.

Gasimov emphasized that this is the great achievement for Silk Way West Airlines as it opens new market opportunities and recognition in the international Air Cargo world.

Silk Way West Airlines has passed its first IOSA audit and will comply until January 2017.

Currently IATA's membership consists of 255 aviation companies from 119 countries. The main areas of IATA's activity include the security of flights, observation of normative requirements and international duties and trainings. There are 10 institutions of IATA from which 1,000 aviation specialists graduate every year.