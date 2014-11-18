"Silk Way Airlines" was granted air permit for flights to Europe and Asia

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Silk Way West Airlines" aviacompany of Azerbaijan will provide charter flights between Baku and New York JFK with air permit of USA Department of Transportation (DoT). Report informs, referring to site: www.ch-aviation.com.

A subsidiary of Silk Way Airlines - "Silk Way West Airlines" aviacompany as well will provide scheduled freight flights to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Two "Boeing-747-8(F)", two "Boeing-767-300(F)" and three "Boeing-747-400(F)" will be used for these charter flights.