'Silk Way Airlines' and 'Antonov' sign a deal for supply of 10 planes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines and Ukrainian state enterprise Antonov have signed a contract for the supply of 10 AN-178 planes in Baku.

Report informs citing Ukrainian channel TSN, the contract was signed at the exhibition in Le Bourget.

One of the world's largest aerospace salons Paris Air Show 2015 opened in Paris suburb of Le Bourget on June 15. 2260 participants from about 50 countries opened their exposition.