State Housing Construction Agency: KAT Holding to build Yasamal Residential Complex

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of construction of the Yasamal Residential Complex, the first project of the State Housing Construction Agency (SHCA), private investors have been attracted to the public-private partnership through competition.

Report informs citing the SHCA.

The process of evaluation has been completed on the proposals of investment competitions' participants, declared in June, 2017 by "SHCA" LLC subordinated to the Agency for the construction of 3 residential buildings (two 12-storey, one-block and one 9-storey 2-blocks) for improvement of the living conditions of citizens.

As a result of evaluation of the submitted investment proposals, KAT Holding LLC (www.katholding.az) was announced winner of the first investment competition on construction of 3 multi-storey residential buildings in the Yasamal Residential Complex.

"ENGINET" LLC (www.enginet.az) selected as the winner of the competition, evaluating proposals submitted by participants of the second investment competition on construction of telephone, television and internet lines in the Yasamal Residential Complex and rendering relevant services. One million AZN is expected to be invested in order to construct communication lines to the Yasamal Residential Complex by the company and establish appropriate communication infrastructure in the territory of the residential complex.