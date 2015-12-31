Several flights from Baku to several foreign countries canceled

 Top
    Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today several flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku city on several directions were canceled.

    Report was told in the airport, today due to New Year holidays canceled flights to Moscow, Dubai, Nakhchivan and Istanbul. The first three of them are flights of the "Azerbaijan Airlines" and the latter belong to "Turkish Airlines".

    Reportedly the passengers were informed of the canceled flights.

    These flights will be operated in the normal schedule from January 2, 2016.

