Several bus routes changed in Baku

Baku. May 13. REPORT.AZ/ In order to improve the bus services in Baku and on the outskirts of the capital, as well as to reduce traffic congestion in the central part of the city in connection with the forthcoming I European games, changes have been made in public transport.

Report was told in "Baku Passenger Transportation OJSC ", the route line No 175was amended. The line was cut and route running to the metro station "A.Aslanov."

Changes have been made in line routes No 165 - to the metro station "Azadlig", No 207 - Ziya Bunyadov - Yeni Yasamal - Ring Road - Shopping center "Bina".

In addition, bus routes No120, 124 and 193 are also changed. They are as follows - the route No 120 - Metro st "28 May" - Neftchilar avenue - Bail settlement, the 20th station, the route No 124 - Lokbatanovsky circle - shopping centers "Bina" and "Sadarak" - until the 20th section, the route No 193 - "New Bus terminal" - metro station "20 January" - Prospect "Metbuat" - Mushfig street - the car market - Ring Road - Shopping center "Bina".

The movement of buses No 14, 20, 53, 86, 90 and 188 suspended, as their routes were repeating each other.

Changes were made in the line of the route No 2. Now these buses move along the following route - cinema "Baku" - Ganja Avenue - Nobel avenue - metro station "Khatai".

Bus Route No 70 next - Hospital "Azersu Tikinti" - street M.Hadi - Gara Garayev Avenue - to the metro station "Neftchilar".

Route number 24 will run to the terminus of the route line No 14 (Chermetovsky bridge), the last stop of the route No 29 extended to the terminus of the route No 86 (9 microdistrict monument of H.Babashov).

Changes were also made in the scheme of the route line No 83.These buses will run along the line of buses No 90 - to the railway station of Bilajari settlement

Route №95 will operate on the next line - metro station "A. Aslanov" - Nobel avenue - Senyushkina street, and in the opposite direction from the street Mehdizade - Nobel Avenue and the existing line.