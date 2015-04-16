Serious shortcomings revealed in ships in Caspian Sea

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan in January-March this year conducted an audit of 41 ships in the Caspian Sea.Violations were registered in all ships.

According to the information given to Report, in the course of inspections unsuitability of technical and rescue equipment and their improper exploitation were found in ships

In addition, verification of 35 vehicles owned by Iran and Russia was carried out over the last 8 months in the Caspian Sea. As a result of inspections various shortcomings of all ships were revealed except two, and compiled the relevant acts.Violations were found mainly in Iranian ships.