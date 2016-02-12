Second freight train to arrive from Ukraine in Baku today - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second freight train has arrived from Ukraine in Azerbaijan today.

Report informs, the train, which departed from Ilichevsk on February 8 and arrived in Georgia on February 10, arrived in Baku International Sea Trade Port at 10:00 a.m.Baku time.

The train consists of 32 cars. One car from Baku port will be sent to Aktau, and the rest 31 cars will be sent to Turkmenbashi. The cargo consists of food and drugs.

This is the second freight train from Ukraine. The first train on route Ukraine - Georgia - Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan – China, officially known as Trans-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor or New Silk Road, left the Ukrainian port of Illichivsk on January 15 and arrived in China on January 31.