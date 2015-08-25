​SCAT raises ticket prices in Baku

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan airlines SCAT raised the prices of air tickets to all international directions to 20% due to the transition of Kazakhstan to a free floating exchange rate of the national currency.

Report informs, according to the airline, the decision to raise tariffs was made due to the specifics of the aviation industry.

"This measure is not aimed at increasing the revenue of the company, as it cannot cover all the costs associated with an unstable dollar to tenge. Increased tariffs percent covers some parts of the costs associated with providing only international flights," - statement of the company said.

SCAT airlines operate direct flights from Aktau to Baku.

Prior to this, the company Air Astana also announced a 25% increase in the tariffs for international air travel.