    Sberbank allocates 500 mln Euros for construction of airport in Istanbul

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Sberbank has allocated through its subsidiary DenizBank a loan in sum of 500 mln Euros to build a third airport in Istanbul.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, at the international economic forum in St. Petersburg, signed the relevant deals between the Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Sergei Gorkov and officials from Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) Mehmet Cengiz, Nihat Ozdemir and Jemal Kalyonchu.

    According to the report, term of the loan agreement is 16 years.

    After the signing ceremony, S.Gorkov stated that, they are happy to finance the construction of the world's largest airport.

