    Santiago Garcia Mila: "I have no doubt Azerbaijan to become a hub"

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is doing a great job by implementing logistics projects".

    Santiago Garcia Mila, President of the International Association of Ports and Harbours , told to Report.

    According to him, Azerbaijan needs to play an international "Hub " role: "This is one of the important issues for the future: Azerbaijan is located in very convenient position to unite east and west. Geopolitical position opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan. I have no doubt on becoming Azerbaijan to “hub”.

