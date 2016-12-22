'Salt lake' in Zigh can become a treatment center

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Treatment center can be built near the "Salt lake" in Zigh settlement of Baku city.

Report informs Baku State Design Institute made a proposal.

The project provides for settlement of recreational and entertainment areas around Zig lake as well as high-quality commercial and residential areas in the coastal village of Hovsan.

Moreover, building international bus station in Lokbatan and new subway to that bus station, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises specialized in light industry, vocational schools compatible with the requirements of the local labor market, logistics and supply areas were also proposed.