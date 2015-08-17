Sales of LADA cars grew in Azerbaijan and Europe

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year "AvtoVAZ" increased car sales in Azerbaijan by 30% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, for this period 1715 LADA's were sold in Azerbaijan. The most popular models - LADA 4x4 and Priora.

Sales of LADA in Europe also rose.Thus, up to 6 months in 2015 in Europe was registered 1301 LADA's - a 25% increase compared to the same period last year. The most popular model of LADA in Europe - LADA 4x4 off-road.In general, exports of AvtoVAZ to Europe decreased by 45.9% in the first half of the year.