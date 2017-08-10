"Sahil" metro station closes for major overhaul

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Service life of escalators in "Sahil" station, which is one of the first five stations in Baku Metropolitan commissioned in 1967 has expired and it is necessary to replace them with new ones.

Report was told in the press-service of Baku Metro CJSC.

According to the information, during the overhaul three " LT-3" escalators, will be removed and "Victoria" 4 escalators of German ThyssenKrupp Fahrtreppe company will be installed.

In this regard, "Sahil" station will be closed on August 20 and the trains will move to "Icheri Sheher" station without stopping at "Sahil" station. Repair works are expected to be completed by the end of June 2018.