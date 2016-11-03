Russia's low-cost airline refused flying to Yerevan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian low-cost airline "Pobeda" will not carry out flights to Armenian capital Yerevan due to the high airport taxes.

Report informs citing the Russian media, tax per passenger at Zvartnots makes 50 EUR (Yerevan airport). It exceeds even tariffs of the airline. Thus, airport tax at "Pobeda" international route network makes average 10 EUR per passenger, while at several airports, this service is free.

Notably, "Pobeda" has a permission to carry out flights from Rostov-on-Don to Yerevan as well as to Gyumri.

Also, the lowcoster suspended flights to Sochi and Ufa due to high airport taxes.

Currently, the company implements flights to 9 international directions, including Germany, Cyprus, Italy, Austria. In late October and early November, "Pobeda" launched flights from Rostov-on-Don to Baku and Tbilisi.